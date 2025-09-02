Belgium to recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

BRUSSELS: Belgium will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed the decision in a social media post, stating that Belgium would join other nations in this diplomatic move.

“Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session,“ Prevot wrote, adding that “firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government.”

The announcement follows a similar commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron in July regarding France’s recognition of Palestine.

More than a dozen other Western countries have since called on additional nations to follow suit in recognising Palestinian statehood.

Prevot cited the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a primary reason for Belgium’s decision.

“In the face of the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law, given its international obligations, including the duty to prevent any risk of genocide, Belgium had to take strong decisions,“ he explained.

The foreign minister emphasised that the move targets the Israeli government rather than the Israeli people.

“This is not about punishing the Israeli people, but rather about ensuring that its government respects international and humanitarian law,“ Prevot stated.

The United Nations General Assembly session where the recognition will take place is scheduled from September 9 to 23 in New York. – AFP