WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the “soul of America” is still at stake, as he prepared to deliver his farewell address to the nation before the return to power of Donald Trump.

The 82-year-old Democrat will make a primetime speech from the Oval Office of the White House in which he is expected to tout the legacy of his single four-year term.

In a letter previewing his remarks -- due to be made at 8:00 pm US Eastern time (0100 GMT Thursday) -- Biden took an implicit swipe at Republican Trump.

“I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case,“ Biden said in the letter.

“History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands,“ he said. “We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are.”

Biden said the United States was stronger than four years ago, when it “stood in a winter of peril” after Trump’s chaotic first term, the Covid pandemic and what he called “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden was sworn in just days after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn his election loss.

He did not mention Trump by name -- but his words clearly echoed previous speeches in which he said he decided to run in the 2020 election because America’s “soul” was at risk from Trump and his supporters, and that Trump was a threat to democracy.

- ‘Privilege of my life’ -

The US president said he had asked the White House to also release a long list of what he termed his administration’s achievements, covering issues ranging from the economy to healthcare and climate change.

He said the United States had the “strongest economy in the world” and was bringing down inflation -- even if public anger over the cost of living was a major factor in the Democrats’ election loss.

“I have given my heart and my soul to our nation,“ said Biden, adding that it had been the “privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years.”

The outgoing president has spent much of his final days in power trying to burnish his legacy.

Those efforts got a boost on Wednesday when Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, for which Biden says he has been pushing for nearly a year and a half.

“I’m deeply satisfied this day has come, finally come,“ Biden said at the White House.

Trump, whose Middle East advisor was involved in the talks, also claimed credit for the “epic” accord.

Biden’s legacy was, however, damaged by his decision to run for a second term despite his age.

The Democrat was forced to drop out of the race last June after a disastrous debate against Trump, 78, who went on to a commanding victory over Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris.

In a farewell interview in the Washington Post published Wednesday, outgoing First Lady Jill Biden took a dig at the Democratic Party for pressing Biden to drop out.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,“ she said.

Emotions ran high at the White House.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre -- part of a team that brought back regular media briefings after Trump ended them during his first term -- fought back tears on her last appearance at the famous podium as she described the “honor of a lifetime.”