Bosnian truckers block deliveries in protest over EU travel rules

SARAJEVO: Thousands of Bosnian truck drivers halted deliveries across the country on Monday in protest over European Union travel restrictions.

Approximately six thousand truckers brought the majority of the Balkan nation’s deliveries to a grinding halt while causing significant traffic jams.

The drivers are demanding more flexible travel conditions and greater support within their leading export market.

The European Union accounted for around 64% of Bosnia’s foreign trade last year according to official figures.

More than 90% of goods in Bosnia are transported by road according to industry data.

“We have halted our supply chains throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina,“ said Velibor Peulic from the country’s main truckers’ association Konzorcijum logistika BiH.

The union had already prevented around four thousand tonnes of goods from arriving in the capital Sarajevo according to Peulic.

Sector representatives have been asking authorities to negotiate with the European Union to change a rule they label discriminatory against them.

Their stay in the bloc is limited to 90 days within a 180-day period under current regulations.

The rule dates back to 2008 when Bosnia signed a trade and aid pact with the European Union.

Drivers seek an exemption from the 90-day rule or for their visits to be measured in hours instead of days.

“Once the supply chains are shut down, it will be visible in every city,“ Peulic stated.

Approximately ten lorry border crossings are blocked with most on the border with European Union member Croatia.

Although the truckers aim was not to block road traffic their action has caused significant delays at city entrances including Sarajevo. – AFP