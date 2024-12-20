Brazil moves to ban mobile phone use in primary, secondary schools

BOGOTA (Colombia): Mobile phone use will be banned in primary and secondary schools across Brazil if legislation recently passed by Congress is approved by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported citing local media outlets on Thursday.

The law, designed to address the negative impacts of mobile phones on the health and education of children and teenagers, was passed in Congress following a vote.

Once signed into law, students in primary and secondary schools will no longer be allowed to use mobile devices during school hours.

Education Minister Camilo Santana welcomed the measure, saying that ‘restricting the use of mobile devices in schools is the right decision.’

According to an independent study, more than half of Brazilian children aged 10-13 own mobile phones, while the figure rises to 87.6 per cent among those aged 14-17.

Data from the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee shows that nearly two-thirds of schools in the country already impose restrictions on mobile phone use, while only 28 per cent completely prohibit them.

A survey conducted in October by the Locomotiva Institute and QuestionPro found that 82 per cent of Brazilian parents support banning mobile phones in schools.