Brazilian police nab guns for hire with judges in their sights

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian police said they arrested five alleged members Wednesday of a group that offered spying and assassination services targeting high-profile figures, including judges.

Federal Police said the arrests were tied to an investigation into the fatal shooting of lawyer Roberto Zampieri in Mato Grosso in 2023.

In the course of the probe, investigators uncovered “a criminal organization responsible for crimes such as espionage and murder for money,“ it said in a statement.

Five people were arrested Wednesday and six search warrants executed in the states of Mato Grosso, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais.

Jorge Messias, head of the State Legal Defense Agency (AGU) that provides legal representation to the federal government, said the group was comprised of civilians and armed forces members who charged as much as 250,000 reais (about 44,000 dollars) “to spy on and assassinate judges of the Supreme Court and other authorities.”

A document seized by police and quoted by the G1 news site revealed a rate of 100,000 reais for a member of the chamber of deputies, and 150,000 for a senator.

The group calls itself “Commando C4,“ which stands in Portuguese for “hunters of communists, the corrupt, criminals.”

Messias wrote on X he was shocked by the “audacity and foolishness” of the existence of such a group.

“It is an unprecedented absurdity... fueled by hate speech from those who have no commitment to democracy,“ he added.

Supreme Court president Luis Roberto Barroso told AFP investigations were ongoing and it was too early “to draw conclusions.”

Supreme Court judges have been subject to recent threats and attacks.

In November, an individual blew himself up outside the court in an attack investigators believe may be linked to the 2023 uprising by thousands of Bolsonaro followers after his election defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The rioters stormed the seats of power in the capital Brasilia, including the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro is being tried by the court over an alleged coup plot, including a plot to assassinate Lula and Justice