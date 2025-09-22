Brazilians protest bill boosting lawmakers’ immunity amid amnesty push

BRASÍLIA: Thousands of Brazilians protested nationwide on Sunday against congressional moves to boost lawmakers’ immunity and push for amnesty that could include convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Demonstrators expressed anger at the conservative-majority Congress for prioritising self-interest over pressing social and economic issues following Bolsonaro’s 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup.

Chanting “No amnesty!” crowds gathered in over a dozen cities including Rio de Janeiro where music icons Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Chico Buarque planned a protest concert on Copacabana beach.

Sao Paulo’s Paulista Avenue filled with protesters while thousands also assembled in Brasília where environmentalist Aline Borges condemned Congress as “criminals and corrupt people dressed as politicians.”

The lower house approved the “Shielding Bill” requiring secret ballot approval from lawmakers before any colleague can be charged or arrested.

Lawmakers further angered citizens by fast-tracking an amnesty bill for those convicted over the January 2023 government seat attacks after Bolsonaro’s election loss.

House Speaker Hugo Motta defended the measures as protection against judicial overreach while Professor Mayra Goulart linked them to judicial actions against lawmakers’ resource channeling practices.

Several deputies apologized on social media for supporting what critics call the “Banditry Law” citing pressure to support important government agendas.

Celebrities including Veloso and funk star Anitta condemned the legislative moves with Anitta asking fans to imagine crimes where “your killer can’t be prosecuted without authorization of his colleagues.”

Both bills face difficult Senate passage with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to veto the amnesty bill and criticizing the shielding legislation as not “serious matter” for lawmakers. – AFP