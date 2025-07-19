Cambodia cracks down on online scam centres

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian authorities have arrested 2,270 suspects, including 424 women, in the latest crackdown on online scam centres across the kingdom, Xinhua reported.

Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said on Friday, the authorities raided 45 locations in 12 cities and provinces, out of the 25 cities and provinces in the kingdom.

Some ringleaders have been produced in courts for prosecution, while others will be deported back to their home country.

The nationwide crackdown on cybercrime was launched on Monday. - Bernama-Xinhua