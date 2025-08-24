Canadian PM visits Kyiv for Ukraine independence day amid war

KYIV: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to mark Ukrainian independence day as world leaders push for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,“ Carney wrote on X as he touched down in the capital.

Carney was invited to Kyiv as a “special guest,“ to mark the occasion, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering and we are with you every step of the way, in your fight to defend your sovereignty, and to realize your dreams for your country,“ Carney said in a video posted on his X account shortly after arrival in Kyiv.

His visit to the war-torn country came as Russian forces continue to make slow gains in the withering three-year conflict, with Moscow announcing Saturday that it had taken two villages in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Carney’s visit also comes as prospects fade for a summit between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, a solution championed by US President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to end the war.

Most recently, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the chorus calling for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelensky. – AFP