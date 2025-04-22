Canadians zero in on who can best Trump

VICTORIA: Canadians head to the polls next Monday with many expressing concern the country is at a turning point as it faces an unprecedented crisis with its US neighbor.

Here is what voters told AFP was on their minds in the final weeks of campaigning between Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

‘A good leader’

“I think we need somebody to stand up to people,“ said Karen Allan, a 54-year-old metal and glass artist, alluding to US President Donald Trump, but refusing to say his name aloud.

Trump’s trade war has raised fears of a Canadian recession and his repeated references to annexation have sparked outrage among many voters.

The Victoria, British Columbia resident believes the country is in a time of crisis and needs “a good leader.”

For her, “that’s Mark Carney.”

Vote for change

Francesco Campo, a 33-year-old hairdresser in Toronto, voted Liberal in the past, but feels the country “needs a change” so will be casting his ballot for the Conservatives.

He hears from clients worried about “losing work” and the effects of “things that are happening down south” in the United States.

He himself is most concerned about finding affordable housing in the nation’s largest city, which has seen real estate prices soar in recent years.

“I have a family of four and I need to buy them a house,“ he told AFP. “I look around and homes are $1 million plus... all needing work.”

‘Strategic voting’

Kyle Moon, 34, a musician from the Neskantaga First Nation in northern Ontario, has always voted for the leftist New Democratic Party but this round is leaning Liberal.

He is among many Canadians switching their allegiance from smaller parties to the Liberals in order to keep Poilievre’s Tories out of office.

He is keenly interested in safeguarding Indigenous rights as well as guarding against Ottawa’s plans for mining in Canada’s north, which is rich in critical minerals used in the manufacturing of electronics, EV batteries and other items.

“Exploiting more resources in the north could affect water supplies and a lot of nature,“ he said.

What about other issues?

Montreal barista Laurie Beausoleil, 24, is disappointed that Trump has sucked up most of the oxygen and that issues such as women’s rights and discrimination are not being discussed more.

“For me, the environment is really important,“ she said. “We hear a lot about Trump and the economy, which is also very, very important, but it’s definitely disappointing to see that a big issue like this isn’t even addressed.”

Beausoleil said she will be voting Liberal, as she believes the Conservatives are too similar to Trump and his MAGA Republicans.

“I would be afraid of having a party that aligns with Trump, or that defends similar values,“ she said.

‘Stakes are higher’

Marcus McCullough, a 38-year-old youth outreach worker with Native Friendship Centre in Victoria, is undecided.

“The stakes are a bit higher this year, with everything going on,“ he said, referring to Canada’s relations with the United States under Trump.

He is concerned about “the rising costs of basically everything.”

“This is going to be the first election where I’m waiting until the final day to actually make my decision,“ he said.

“Everything’s evolving almost daily it seems, so I really want to give all the parties time to really explain their platform and to choose which one best represents my interests.”

‘Historic election’

Kendel, a 39-year-old Ottawa delivery driver and Conservative supporter who did not disclose his last name, said it was “a very historic election.”

He came to Canada as an immigrant in 2007 and has struggled. “It’s been very, very difficult.”

This will be his first time voting.

He is eager to cast a ballot because the outcome, he said, “could be a game changer with the way that the economy is going.”

After nearly a decade of Liberal rule, he said he’s hoping for a Conservative win because he feels “it’s time for a change.”