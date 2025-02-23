ISTANBUL: China called for “complete and effective execution of the ceasefire agreement” and a two-state solution in Palestine, according to an official statement Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Beijing opposes the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and hopes for the complete and effective execution of the ceasefire agreement.

“Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory, and its future should be determined by the will of the Palestinian people,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a phone call on Saturday.

His remarks came as a ceasefire has been in place since last month in the Gaza Strip where Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Wang emphasised that post-war governance in Gaza should reflect the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,“ saying that “time is ripe” to urgently advance reconstruction and governance plans while underscoring that lasting peace can only be achieved by adhering to the two-state solution.

Wang also lauded the just position of Arab countries, said the statement.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s dedication to full enforcement of the Gaza ceasefire, coordination with Arab nations on reconstruction, and opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians.

They also discussed the latest developments in Sudan and Syria.