China expands visa-free access to 75 countries to boost tourism

BEIJING: China has granted visa-free access to citizens of 75 countries as part of its efforts to simplify entry procedures and promote international travel, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Wang Zhizhong, head of the NIA, stated that the number of countries eligible for visa-free transit to China has risen to 55 under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Additionally, the permitted stay for visa-free transit has been extended to 240 hours, with 60 entry ports now available across 24 provinces and regions.

“These optimised visa-free policies have strengthened exchanges between China and the world, fostering closer ties and deeper friendship,“ Wang said. He added that many foreign visitors have gained a better understanding of China through firsthand experiences.

In related developments, Chinese citizens now hold over 160 million valid ordinary passports. Xiong Shuren, another NIA official, revealed that more than 300 million entry and exit documents were issued to Chinese nationals during the same five-year period.

The expanded visa-free access and streamlined entry procedures aim to boost tourism, business, and cultural exchanges, reinforcing China’s commitment to global connectivity. - Bernama-Xinhua