China expresses concern over Cambodia-Thailand border clashes

BEIJING: China has expressed deep concern over the deadly clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, marking a sharp escalation in their long-standing border dispute.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated, “We are deeply concerned over the current developments (and) hope both sides can properly resolve issues through dialogue and consultations.”

The conflict centres on the Emerald Triangle, a contested zone where Cambodia, Thailand, and Laos meet, home to several ancient temples.

Tensions have persisted for decades, with violent flare-ups occurring over 15 years ago and again in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed.

The latest clashes saw Cambodia firing rockets and artillery into Thailand, prompting Thai forces to deploy F-16 jets for retaliatory strikes.

At least one civilian has died, with three others injured.

Despite Cambodia’s close ties with China, which has invested billions in the country, Guo emphasised Beijing’s neutral stance.

“China will adopt a fair and impartial position,“ he said, adding that Beijing would “promote peace and dialogue” to de-escalate the situation. – AFP