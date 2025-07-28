Gaza receives food airdrops as Israel opens aid routes amid crisis

GAZA CITY: Jordanian and Emirati aircraft delivered food supplies to Gaza on Sunday as Israel announced a temporary halt in military operations to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The move comes amid worsening hunger in the Palestinian territory, where 21 months of war and a prolonged blockade have left thousands starving.

The World Health Organisation reported alarming malnutrition levels, with 74 deaths linked to hunger in 2025, including 24 children under five.

“Most victims showed severe wasting, a clear sign of starvation,“ the UN agency stated. The World Food Programme estimates a third of Gaza’s population has gone days without food, with 470,000 facing famine-like conditions.

Israel denied accusations of using starvation as a weapon, claiming coordination with aid agencies to increase supplies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the UN for spreading “lies” about aid blockages, insisting secure routes exist. However, aid groups argue current measures fall short.

“A few trucks or airdrops won’t end starvation,“ said Oxfam’s Bushra Khalidi. “We need full access and a ceasefire.”

Witnesses described chaotic scenes during aid distributions. Samih Humeid, a Gaza resident, recounted desperate crowds scrambling for food. “It felt like war. I only got three cans of beans,“ he said.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged immediate action, while the UN welcomed Israel’s tactical pauses but stressed the need for sustained access.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack, has claimed 59,733 Palestinian lives, per Gaza’s health ministry. - AFP