China extends beef import probe amid domestic industry concerns

BEIJING: China has prolonged its investigation into beef imports to assess potential harm to domestic producers, the commerce ministry confirmed.

The probe, initially set for eight months, will now continue until November 2025 due to case complexity.

Declining beef prices in China reflect oversupply and weaker demand amid economic slowdowns.

Imports have risen sharply, making China a critical market for major beef-exporting nations like Brazil, Argentina, and Australia.

The ministry cited a “significant adverse impact” on local producers from surging imports in recent years.

Domestic industry representatives had requested the investigation, which began in December 2024.

A ministry spokesperson noted the case involves extensive data review and stakeholder submissions.

Exporting countries, farmers, and trade groups have actively participated by providing evidence.

Officials are evaluating whether safeguards should be imposed to protect China’s beef industry. - AFP