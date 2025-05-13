CHINA has removed a ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing planes following a trade truce with the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. and China on Monday agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days, tapping the brakes on a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Officials in Beijing have started to tell domestic carriers and government agencies this week that deliveries of aircraft made in the U.S. can resume, Bloomberg news said.

Boeing declined to comment on the report. China's Civil Aviation Administration could not be immediately reached for comment.

In April, Boeing said that a number of its customers in China had indicated they would not take delivery of new planes due to the tariffs, and it was looking to resell potentially dozens of aircraft.