China’s Xi pledges stronger Russia ties as SCO talks begin

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger mutual support between China and Russia during talks with Moscow’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov, as foreign ministers gathered for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings.

State media reported Xi emphasised collaboration to reshape global governance in favour of developing nations.

The meeting occurred hours after former US President Donald Trump threatened “very severe” tariffs against Russia’s trade partners unless Moscow ends its Ukraine campaign within 50 days.

China rejected the warning, with foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian stating “coercion and pressure will not solve problems.”

Lavrov’s Beijing visit followed discussions in North Korea, where Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Russia’s position on Ukraine. While China claims neutrality, it has neither condemned Russia’s invasion nor demanded troop withdrawals. Western nations accuse Beijing of indirectly backing Moscow through economic and diplomatic channels.

Xi told Lavrov both nations should “strengthen mutual support on multilateral forums” and unite Global South countries to create a “more just” world order, according to Xinhua.

The Russian foreign ministry noted preparations for President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming China trip for SCO summit and WWII commemorations.

The SCO, comprising 10 Eurasian states including India and Iran, positions itself as an alternative to Western-led alliances. Xi praised the bloc for creating “a model for new international relations” during a separate meeting with ministers. - AFP