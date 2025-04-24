  1. World

China supports free trade, central bank governor says in Washington meeting, CCTV reports

Reuters
An employee works on a T-shirt production line at a clothing factory in Binzhou, in eastern China’s Shandong province on April 22, 2025. AFPpixAn employee works on a T-shirt production line at a clothing factory in Binzhou, in eastern China’s Shandong province on April 22, 2025. AFPpix

BEIJING: China will firmly support free trade rules and the multilateral trading system, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday in Washington D.C., state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Unilateralism and protectionism “have no way out” and are not in the interests of anyone, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

China will adhere to opening up and promote inclusive economic globalisation, Pan was reported as saying.