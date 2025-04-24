BEIJING: China will firmly support free trade rules and the multilateral trading system, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday in Washington D.C., state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Unilateralism and protectionism “have no way out” and are not in the interests of anyone, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

China will adhere to opening up and promote inclusive economic globalisation, Pan was reported as saying.