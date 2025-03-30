China unveils plan to ramp up high-standard farmland development to ensure food security

BEIJING: China will aim to develop 90 million hectares (200 million acres) of high-standard farmland by 2030, according to plans released by the government on Sunday in its latest effort to ensure food security.

The country will also strive to transform all “eligible permanent basic farmland” into high-standard farmland by 2035, said the plans published by the State Council, or cabinet.

“Permanent basic farmland” refers to farmland in China that is safeguarded against non-agricultural uses to ensure stable grain production.