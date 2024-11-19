A camera company in China has launched a programme which pays its employees to find romantic partners, amid declining national marriage rates.

Insta360, based in Shenzhen, rewards staff with 66 yuan (RM40) for each valid post introducing single individuals outside the company on its dating platform, South China Morning Post reported.

The company offers an additional 1,000 yuan (RM617) to couples who maintain relationships for three months, with the same amount given to matchmakers.

By November 11, employees had published nearly 500 posts on the company’s forum, resulting in cash awards totaling 10,000 yuan (RM6,173).

No dating bonuses have been awarded yet as the programme launched less than three months ago.

The initiative has received positive responses from employees.

“My company is more eager than my mum,“ one worker said.

However, not all reactions were favourable, with one individual criticising the incentives, saying: “Love should not be measured by money.”

The programme comes as China faces declining marriage rates with the government data shows 4.74 million couples registered marriages in the first three quarters of 2024, down 16.6% from 5.69 million in the same period last year.

Birth rates also dropped from 6.77 births per 1,000 in 2022 to 6.39 in 2023.

Similar initiatives have emerged elsewhere like in Shanxi province where authorities now offer 1,500 yuan (RM923) to first-time married couples where the bride is 35 or younger.

As such, many women took to social media to express frustration, reporting that neighbourhood committees — China’s grassroots government units — had contacted them to ask about their family planning intentions.

However, public response to government interventions has been mixed, with some viewing them as perpetuating gender objectification and age-based discrimination.

“I don’t avoid marriage or having children because of a lack of 1,500 yuan; it’s due to my concerns about job security and stability,“ one social media user commented.