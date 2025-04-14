Chinese President Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit to Vietnam

HANOI: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday to pay a state visit to Vietnam, Xinhua reported.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Xi said he was very pleased to start his fourth state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people, Xi extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the brotherly CPV, the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people.

Noting that this year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the founding of Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South, Xi said the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people in steadfast pursuit of realising the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country, respectively.

Xi added that the Chinese side is pleased to see that living standards in Vietnam have steadily improved, Vietnam’s global and regional influence has continued to grow, and the country has made notable progress in advancing its socialist industrialisation and modernisation drive.

Xi expressed his belief that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by To Lam, Vietnam will surely pursue the socialist path suited to its national conditions, fulfil the tasks set forth by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, set the stage for the 14th National Congress, and continue to break new ground for the development of its party and the country.

Xi noted that as socialist neighbours connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam have formed a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

During the arduous years of striving for national independence and liberation, the two sides fought shoulder to shoulder and supported each other, forging a profound friendship featuring “comrades and brothers,“ said Xi.

In exploring a socialist path suited to their respective national conditions, the two sides have learnt from each other, advanced hand in hand, and jointly demonstrated to the world the bright prospects of the socialist system, he said.

The Chinese president recalled that during his state visit to Vietnam in 2023, the two sides announced the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, marking a new stage in the relations between the two parties and countries.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, and is the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, bringing new opportunities for advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, he noted.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Vietnam to stay true to their original aspiration of friendship, remain committed to their shared mission, seize the opportunities of the times, and carry out cooperation at a higher level, across a broader scope and at greater depth to better benefit the two peoples and contribute more to the region and the world, said Xi.

Xi said that he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on issues concerning ties between the two parties and countries that have a global impact, determine future direction, and possess strategic significance, as well as on international and regional issues of common concern.

The Chinese leader added that he also expects to take his visit as an opportunity to work with the Vietnamese side to draw up a new blueprint for the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Xi said he wished Vietnam prosperity and strength, and its people happiness and well-being.

May the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam be passed down from generation to generation, and may the efforts to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance yield new and greater achievements, Xi said.