Coalition pledges Ukraine force after peace deal to deter Russia

PARIS: More than two dozen countries have pledged to join a security force for deployment in Ukraine following any eventual peace agreement with Russia.

The “reassurance force” aims to deter Moscow from launching fresh attacks against its neighbour once hostilities cease through either a peace deal or ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 nations have formally committed to deploying troops in Ukraine across land, sea, and air operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the commitment as the first serious concrete step toward long-term security guarantees for his country.

Macron clarified that the troops would not deploy on front lines but would prevent any new major aggression against Ukraine.

The French president added that another key pillar involves regenerating the Ukrainian army to not just resist attacks but dissuade Russia from future aggression.

Concerns are growing about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s apparent disinterest in pursuing a peace accord despite international efforts.

The extent of American involvement in the security arrangement remains uncertain following European leaders’ video conference with President Donald Trump.

The United States was represented at the Paris summit by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who held separate talks with Zelensky.

Germany has adopted a cautious approach, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz stating that military involvement decisions would come after clarifying framework conditions.

Italy similarly confirmed it would not send troops to Ukraine but could assist in monitoring any potential peace agreement.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova preemptively rejected any deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine under any format.

Macron warned that additional sanctions would be coordinated with the United States if Russia continues refusing peace negotiations.

The French president accused Russia of playing for time while intensifying attacks against civilian populations.

The security discussions followed Putin’s high-profile visits to China and the United States, where he met with Trump in Alaska last month.

Putin used his Beijing appearance alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping to hail Russian military advances on all fronts in Ukraine. – AFP