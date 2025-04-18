BOGOTA: Colombia's Bicentenario pipeline was the target of a new explosive attack that forced the suspension of oil pumping, Cenit, a subsidiary of state-run oil company Ecopetrol, said on Thursday.

The pipeline, one of the country's most important, was attacked in a rural area of the Fortul municipality, in the department of Arauca, in the northeast of the country. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The military blamed the attack on the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, the largest active rebel group in Colombia with some 6,000 fighters, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.