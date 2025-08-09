Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah visits Bangsa Johor Bahagia project 2.0

JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, attended the Bangsa Johor Bahagia (BJB) project 2.0 at Flat Hijau in Taman Plentong Utama.

She was welcomed by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state officials upon arrival.

The event also saw the presence of Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman and UTM vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.

Raja Zarith Sofiah inaugurated Kelab Suka Belajar, a study group, and engaged with children at the club.

She was briefed on BJB 2.0 activities by representatives from UTM, PKPJ, and MBJB.

Resident Izwani Md Noor, 38, expressed gratitude for the project’s positive impact on the community.

“The Bangsa Johor Bahagia programme opened our eyes and hearts, bringing new opportunities and support,” he said.

The Johor state government presented a mock cheque of RM1 million to Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ).

Two schools also received RM10,000 under the foundation’s Johor Starts Go Global initiative.

The BJB project was initiated by Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah in 2019 at Rumah Pangsa Kangkar Pulai. - Bernama