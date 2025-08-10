Colombian presidential candidate critical after new brain haemorrhage

BOGOTÁ: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has suffered a setback in his recovery after a new cerebral haemorrhage left him in critical condition.

The 39-year-old conservative senator was shot multiple times during a campaign event in Bogotá in June.

Doctors at Santa Fe Foundation hospital confirmed Uribe now requires additional neurosurgical procedures.

His condition has worsened, necessitating deep sedation, according to a medical statement released on Saturday.

Uribe had shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, giving hope to his family and supporters.

Authorities have arrested six suspects linked to the assassination attempt.

Investigators believe the teenage shooter was hired by dissident members of the former FARC guerrilla group.

Peace talks between the government and the dissident faction stalled last year without significant progress.

Uribe was a leading right-wing contender for Colombia’s 2026 presidential elections.

The attack has reignited fears of a resurgence in Colombia’s history of political violence. - AFP