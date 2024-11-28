A conductor’s urgent toilet break on Line 2 of the Seoul subway system caused over 20 minutes of delays during morning rush hour on November 25, Seoul Metro reported.

The incident occurred at 8.11am when the conductor, driving a train on the circular route’s outer lane, had to urgently use the restroom at a station, needing an engineer to monitor the train while the conductor left the platform, reported The Korea Herald.

The conductor returned after 4 minutes and 16 seconds, having used a restroom on another floor.

Despite the brief absence, 125 trains were subsequently rescheduled, with many experiencing delays of approximately 20 minutes from their original arrival times.

Seoul Metro noted that passenger service may not have been significantly disrupted, as trains continued to arrive and depart at regular intervals.

Conductors on circular routes are required to work two to three hours continuously without breaks, requiring them to use station restrooms, which are often far from the platforms, if needed.