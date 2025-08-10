Cordoba mosque-cathedral reopens after fire with minimal damage

CÓRDOBA: A fire at the historic mosque-cathedral in Cordoba caused only minor damage, allowing the site to reopen quickly.

The blaze broke out on Friday evening, sparking fears for the UNESCO-listed architectural gem.

Videos showed flames and smoke rising from the building, a major tourist attraction drawing two million visitors yearly.

Cordoba mayor Jose Maria Bellido confirmed the damage was “very, very localised” during a press briefing.

The fire mainly affected one chapel, where the roof collapsed due to flames and water used to extinguish them.

Two nearby chapels suffered smoke damage to altarpieces and artworks, according to officials.

Bellido estimated only 50 to 60 square metres of the vast structure were impacted by the fire.

“Fortunately yesterday a catastrophe was avoided that could have meant losing the entire mosque-cathedral,“ he said.

Firefighters and police remained on-site Saturday as curious onlookers gathered nearby.

The damaged Almanzor nave section was blocked off with barriers for safety.

Thirty-five firefighters worked overnight to cool the walls after extinguishing the flames.

Daniel Munoz, head of Cordoba’s fire service, credited annual drills for the swift response.

“That allowed them to know all the entrances, the hallways, where they could hook up their hoses,“ he explained.

Forensic teams are investigating the cause, with reports suggesting a mechanical sweeper may have ignited.

Originally built as a mosque in the 8th century, the site was converted into a cathedral after the Christian reconquest.

UNESCO recognised the structure as a World Heritage Site in 1984 for its unique blend of Eastern and Western architecture. - AFP