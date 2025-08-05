Danish zoo sparks outrage with call for animals as predator food

COPENHAGEN: A Danish zoo has drawn sharp criticism after publicly requesting livestock donations to feed its predators.

Aalborg Zoo’s appeal for chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses—to be euthanised and used as food—has ignited debate over ethical animal treatment.

“We are looking for small livestock, not pets,“ said Anette Sofie Warncke Nutzhorn, a zoo manager.

“It can be for instance a chicken that doesn’t lay eggs anymore.” She defended the practice, stating, “Predators usually catch prey of this size, so it’s like the natural course.”

The zoo’s social media post last week invited donors: “If you have an animal that, for various reasons, has to go, you are welcome to donate it to us.”

It clarified that only healthy animals would be accepted and euthanised by qualified staff.

Public backlash forced the zoo to disable comments due to what it called “hateful” responses.

Critics argue the practice normalises unnecessary euthanasia, recalling past controversies like the 2014 killing of giraffe Marius at Copenhagen Zoo, which was dissected publicly before being fed to lions.

Warncke Nutzhorn insisted the zoo’s request was routine: “It is a very common practice, we were just sending a friendly reminder.”

However, animal rights advocates question the ethics of sourcing food this way, reigniting discussions on zoo management standards. - AFP