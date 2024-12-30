Death toll in Ethiopia traffic accident rises to 71

ADDIS ABABA: A total of 71 people were killed on Sunday when a truck packed with passengers plunged into a river in the Sidama region in southern Ethiopia, according to the regional police commission, reported Xinhua.

The accident occurred when the truck was travelling from Bona to Bensa, resulting in the deaths of 68 men and three women. Those who survived the accident were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Despite a low per capita car ownership rate, deadly traffic accidents are relatively common in Ethiopia due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system, and lax enforcement of safety regulations.