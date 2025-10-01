Desperate parents await news after Indonesia school collapse kills three

SIDOARJO: Desperate parents demanded Indonesian officials speed up efforts to find dozens of children missing in a school collapse on Wednesday.

Rescuers detected signs of life under the rubble of the multi-storey school on Java island that gave way suddenly on Monday.

An estimated 91 people are believed to be in the ruins where students had gathered for afternoon prayers.

At least three people were killed in the collapse according to school records.

Tearful parents milled fearfully around the ruins awaiting news of their children.

Father Abdul Hanan said they believe their children might still be alive because they were crying for help.

The 45-year-old told AFP the rescue operation must be accelerated as they are racing against time.

Nearby, Dewi Sulistiana was awaiting news of her 14-year-old son whom she last contacted on Sunday.

She rushed to the scene from Surabaya after hearing about the collapse and has been waiting for days.

The rescue operation is complex due to the risk of vibrations causing further collapse.

National Search and Rescue Agency head Mohammad Syafi’i said they must dig an underground tunnel to reach victims.

Any tunnel will only provide an access route around 60 centimetres wide because of concrete columns.

Technology including thermal-sensing drones is being used to locate survivors as the 72-hour golden period nears its end.

Rescuers in orange uniforms were seen snaking cameras under the rubble to hunt for survivors.

Signs of life have been detected in seven areas according to Emi Freezer of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Water and food is being sent in but access is through a single point as the main structure has totally collapsed.

An offshore earthquake overnight briefly halted the search operation complicating rescue efforts.

Local charitable organisations have set up posts offering families food and drink around the ruins.

Local resident Ani said the school collapse was so violent it sent tremors across the neighbourhood.

The grocery stall owner felt a vibration and heard a noise before realising it was a building collapse.

Investigations into the cause are ongoing but initial signs point to structural issues.

The national disaster management agency spokesman said the building collapsed after foundation pillars failed to support new construction weight.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

It is common to leave structures partially completed allowing owners to add extra floors later.

Earlier this month at least three people were killed when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java province. – AFP