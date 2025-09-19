Disney pulls Kimmel show after Charlie Kirk remarks spark death threats

LOS ANGELES: Disney executives and host Jimmy Kimmel urgently sought to defuse a social media firestorm after his monologue comments about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk drew widespread anger and death threats.

The controversy reached a critical point on Wednesday when threats against Kimmel and his staff raised serious safety concerns according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kimmel prepared to issue a statement but could not agree with Disney representatives on language that would not further inflame the situation.

As the show’s 4:30 p.m. taping time approached, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment co-Chairman Dana Walden decided pulling the program was the safest approach.

Walden personally informed Kimmel of the decision to take his show off the air with plans to discuss its future later.

Executives will meet with Kimmel to determine the program’s future according to Bloomberg News which cited three people with knowledge of the matter.

Disney-owned ABC confirmed it pulled Kimmel’s show due to his comments about the assassination of Kirk who was a 31-year-old conservative activist and Trump ally.

Many Hollywood figures condemned Disney’s decision as bowing to political pressure and an assault on free speech.

Kimmel had stated in his Monday monologue that MAGA supporters were trying to characterize Kirk’s murderer as anything other than one of their own.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr accused Kimmel of misleading viewers about the alleged shooter’s MAGA affiliation during a podcast appearance.

Carr suggested the FCC could revoke broadcast licenses of stations airing what he called garbage content.

The nation’s largest local television station groups Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced they would stop airing Kimmel’s show.

Sinclair stated the suspension would continue until Kimmel apologizes to the Kirk family while both companies have merger deals pending before the FCC.

Former President Donald Trump said Kimmel had been punished for saying a horrible thing about Kirk during a state visit to Britain. – Reuters