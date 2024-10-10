Dr Lee Wei Ling’s death prompts younger brother to renew call to destroy iconic Oxley Road house

SINGAPORE: Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son of Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has reiterated the call by his late sister Dr Lee Wei Ling for their family home at 38, Oxley Road to be demolished.

In a Facebook post, yesterday, Hsien Yang in conveying a message from his sister stated:

“My father’s, Lee Kuan Yew, and my mother’s, Kwa Geok Choo, unwavering and deeply felt wish was for their house at 38 Oxley Road, Singapore 238629 to be demolished upon the last parent’s death.

“Lee Kuan Yew had directed each of his 3 children to ensure that their parents’ wish for demolition be fulfilled.

“He had also appealed directly to the people of Singapore.

“Please honour my father by honouring his wish for his home to be demolished,“ the post stated.

Wei Ling, a neurologist who died at 69 due to a rare brain disease, was living in the family home prior to her demise yesterday as agreed upon by the family prior to the death of patriarch Kuan Yew in 2015.

The death of Kuan Yew’s only daughter has reignited the long-standing family dispute over the fate of the iconic home.

The ongoing saga saw both Wei Ling and Hsien Yang being estranged from their elder brother, former Singapore prime minister and current Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, over the future of the house, which their parents wanted torn down after their passing.

Hsien Loong was accused by his younger siblings of misusing his position to prevent its demolition, an allegation which the former strongly denies.

In his defence, Hsien Loong stated that he had sold the house to Hsien Yang at market value, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Meanwhile in the same post, Hsien Yang reiterated his sister’s wishes for a “simple private send-off” and urged the media to respect her request for privacy.

“Wei Ling believed in treating people equally. Respects can be paid on a strict queue basis for everyone, with no exceptions, not even for VIPs,” he added.