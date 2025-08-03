DRC president calls for genocide declaration in conflict-hit east

KINSHASA: President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has called on lawmakers to formally declare a “genocide” in the country’s conflict-ridden eastern region. The appeal comes as fragile peace negotiations continue with neighbouring Rwanda following a June agreement aimed at ending decades of violence.

“I solemnly call upon both houses of parliament to examine as soon as possible the adoption of an official resolution proclaiming the recognition of genocide committed on our territory,“ Tshisekedi stated. He cited the 1948 Genocide Convention, arguing that the scale of civilian deaths meets international legal thresholds.

The eastern DRC, rich in cobalt and gold, has endured over 30 years of militia violence. Despite a recent US-brokered peace deal, analysts remain doubtful about lasting stability. The M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, captured major cities earlier this year before halting its westward advance in February.

On Friday, both nations agreed to an economic cooperation framework set for implementation by late September. However, armed groups still control large parts of the east. Kinshasa and M23 rebels face an August 8 deadline to begin final peace talks, with a comprehensive agreement expected by August 17. - AFP