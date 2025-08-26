Drones remove 300kg of Everest trash in high-altitude cleanup mission

KATHMANDU: Drone operators have joined climbers at Everest Base Camp this season to tackle the mountain’s growing waste problem using heavy-duty aerial technology.

Two DJI FC 30 drones successfully transported 300 kilograms of garbage from Camp 1 at 6,065 metres during the spring climbing season.

“The only options were helicopters and manpower, with no option in between,“ said Raj Bikram Maharjan of Nepal-based Airlift Technology, which developed the project.

“So, as a solution for this problem, we came up with a concept of using our heavy-lift drone to carry garbage.”

Tonnes of trash including empty cans, gas canisters, bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear have earned Everest the nickname “highest dumpster in the world”.

After a successful pilot on Everest last year, the company tested the system on nearby Mount Ama Dablam, where it removed 641 kilograms of waste.

“This is a revolutionary drive in the mountains to make it cleaner and safer,“ said Tashi Lhamu Sherpa, vice chairman of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu rural municipality.

The drones prove far more efficient, cost-effective and safer than earlier methods according to Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee.

“In just 10 minutes, a drone can carry as much garbage as 10 people would take six hours to carry,“ Sherpa told AFP.

The powerful drones cost around $20,000 each but were supplied by the China-headquartered manufacturer to support the cleanup operation.

Beyond waste removal, drones have delivered essential climbing gear including oxygen cylinders, ladders and ropes across the dangerous Khumbu Icefall.

“People in the fixing team were very happy,“ said record-holding climber Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

“They can simply just go by themselves and the drone will carry ladders or the oxygen and ropes for them. It saves a lot of time and energy.”

Airlift Technology will take the drones to Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, next month.

“It’s not just in war that drones are useful,“ Maharjan said.

“They can save lives and protect the environment. For climate and humanitarian work, this technology is going to be a game changer.” – AFP