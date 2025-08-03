Dua Lipa awarded Kosovo citizenship: “Feeling grateful”

LONDON: Singer Dua Lipa expressed deep gratitude after being granted citizenship of Kosovo by President Vjosa Osmani. The 29-year-old, born in London to Kosovo-Albanian parents, spent part of her childhood in Pristina before returning to the UK at 15.

In an Instagram post, Lipa shared her joy, writing, “Feeling so grateful to have been awarded my Kosovan citizenship by our president.” President Osmani also celebrated the occasion, posting a photo of the ceremony with the caption, “Welcome home Dua.”

Osmani praised Lipa’s contributions, stating, “Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. She has been and continues to be one of the most powerful voices on the world’s biggest stages, making history with her achievements and becoming an inspiration to millions.”

The ceremony included a heartfelt performance by children singing Lipa’s hit Levitating.

Reflecting on the moment, Lipa said, “Every time I come back to Kosovo, it always feels like coming home.

“Receiving citizenship from President Osmani is such an honour and feels like my two sides are now one.”

This follows Lipa’s recent performance at Kosovo’s Sunny Hill Festival, where she sang Era alongside her father in Albanian. She described the experience as unforgettable, sharing on X, “Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Lipa, who also holds Albanian citizenship, has achieved four UK number-one singles and two chart-topping albums. Known for hits like New Rules and One Kiss, she continues to bridge cultures through her music. - Bernama-PA Media/dpa