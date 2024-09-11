Duma Boko inaugurated as Botswanan president

GABORONE: Multitudes of people thronged the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city, on Friday to witness the inauguration of Duma Boko as the southern African country’s sixth president, reported Xinhua.

Boko promised that his government would create a brighter tomorrow with support from the citizens during the ceremony.

“We will create the Botswana we all desire. You have given me strength and hope, and I am prepared to return strength and hope to you a thousandfold. I say to you dare to dream about a brighter tomorrow and let’s walk there together,“ he said.

Boko commended his predecessor Mokgweetsi Masisi for a smooth handover of power, regarding it as a display of democracy that the country has always been known for. He further called for nationwide unity and support for the new government in its mandate to improve the lives of Botswanan people, urging every citizen to play a role in building the economy.

Most leaders and senior officials from Botswana’s neighbouring countries attended the ceremony, including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Representatives from other African countries attended the ceremony as well.

Former Botswana Presidents Masisi, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, and Festus Mogae as well as former cabinet ministers and members of parliament also graced the event.