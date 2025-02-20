Dutch court convicts four men for brutal ‘honour killing’

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced four men to 25 years for the “honour killing” of a woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of her three-year-old daughter.

The 28-year-old Roshin was stabbed 28 times by her elder brother as she walked with her daughter in the eastern Dutch city of Apeldoorn in September 2023.

“A more gruesome end to a human life is hard to imagine. Her daughter saw her mother killed in a very violent way,“ according to the court verdict.

Alongside the 25-year sentence for the elder brother, identified as 36-year-old Peshang A., the court also sentenced another brother and two cousins for their part in the murder.

“The audio and chat messages that the men sent to each other show that they decided together that the victim had to die, because she violated the family’s honour,“ said the court.

After the victim had divorced, the family wanted her to move in with her parents in The Hague, but she chose to stay in Apeldoorn with her daughter and started a new relationship.

“The four men then made preparations together to carry out that plan, deliberately keeping the rest of the family out of the execution plans,“ according to the verdict.

Peshang A. reportedly tried to escape the court after the verdict, but was restrained by police.

The court also ordered the four men to pay 70,000 euros ($73,000) to the daughter.