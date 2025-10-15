Dutch far-right leader Wilders resumes campaigning after terror threats

THE HAGUE: Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders announced his return to campaigning on Wednesday after suspending public appearances due to jihadist-inspired threats.

Wilders confirmed his campaign restart on social media platform X as the Netherlands approaches October 29 elections.

Belgian authorities arrested three individuals last week for allegedly planning terrorist attacks against political figures using drone-mounted explosives.

The anti-Islam politician halted campaigning after learning he was targeted alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Wilders cancelled several high-profile television and radio debates but pledged to resume media appearances.

His Freedom Party shocked Dutch politics by winning the 2023 elections and forming a fragile four-party coalition.

That coalition government collapsed earlier this year following immigration disputes initiated by Wilders himself.

Current polls show Wilders’ PVV leading but many voters remain undecided two weeks before the election.

All other mainstream parties have ruled out coalition partnerships with Wilders again.

The far-right leader has lived under constant police protection for twenty years due to numerous death threats.

Wilders expressed on X that he no longer remembers the feeling of personal freedom after decades of security measures.

He noted the profound personal and family impact of continuous security that outsiders struggle to understand.

A Green-left coalition led by former European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans trails behind the PVV in polling.

Centre-right CDA party under rising star Henri Bontenbal also competes in the fragmented political landscape.

The second-place finisher on October 29 will likely provide the next prime minister as parties distance themselves from Wilders.

Immigration dominates campaign discussions with protests against asylum-seeker centres sometimes turning violent.

Netherlands’ persistent housing crisis and high living costs also rank highly among voter concerns.

Forming a new coalition government will require months of negotiation regardless of the October 29 outcome. – AFP