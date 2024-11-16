Dutch government could fall over handling of Amsterdam violence

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch cabinet met in emergency session on Friday amid reports the coalition could implode over the government's handling of violence last week involving fans of an Israeli team visiting for a Europa League soccer match, local media reported.

Nora Achahbar quit on Friday as junior finance minister after some ministers accused Dutch youths of Moroccan descent of attacking the Israeli fans in Amsterdam around the Nov. 7 match between Dutch side Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, local media cited sources in the cabinet session as saying. The violence was roundly condemned by Israel and Dutch politicians, with Amsterdam's mayor saying “antisemitic hit-and-run squads” had attacked Israeli fans. Social media footage also showed Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters chanting anti-Arab slogans and pulling down a Palestinian flag before the game.

Achahbar, a former public prosecutor who was born in Morocco, felt comments by several ministers about last week's events had crossed a line, with hurtful and possibly racist comments about the attacks on the Israeli fans, the De Volkskrant daily reported.

Her resignation triggered Friday's crisis cabinet meeting in which other cabinet members of her centrist NSC party also threatened to quit, broadcasters NOS and RTL said, citing government sources.

If Achahbar's centre-right NSC party does leave the government, the other three coalition members could continue as a minority government, or call early elections.

The

coalition

is led by the anti-Muslim populist PVV of Geert Wilders, which came top in a general election a year ago. It was installed in July after months of tense negotiations.

Wilders has repeatedly said Dutch youth of Moroccan descent were the main attackers of the Israeli fans, although police have given no details about the background of suspects.

Neither Wilders nor Achahbar were available to comment as the cabinet meeting was ongoing on Friday afternoon. Achahbar's office and government spokespeople could not be immediately reached by Reuters.

Party leaders were seen joining the meeting at the official residence of Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague. Caterers brought dinner in, media said.

Achahbar's resignation follows a turbulent week in Amsterdam. The city's police department has said Maccabi fans attacked a taxi and burned a Palestinian flag before being chased and beaten by gangs on scooters.

Schoof said on Monday the incidents showed that some of the youth in the Netherlands with an immigrant background did not share “Dutch core values”. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Frances Kerry)