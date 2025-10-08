Ecuador president survives assassination attempt in motorcade attack

QUITO: Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa escaped unharmed after his motorcade came under attack from rock-throwing protesters in what his energy minister described as an assassination attempt.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano formally reported an assassination attempt after the president’s convoy was surrounded by approximately 500 protesters hurling stones.

Authorities detained five individuals following the violent confrontation that left visible damage on the presidential vehicle.

Noboa’s office confirmed those arrested would face terrorism and attempted assassination charges under Ecuadorian law.

Reuters could not independently verify whether gunfire targeted the president’s car during the protest against recently removed fuel subsidies.

Speaking at a student event in Cuenca later that day, Noboa declared his government would not tolerate such violent actions.

The president emphasized that attacks against his administration would not be accepted in what he called the new Ecuador.

Manzano condemned the assault as criminal behavior that included shooting at the president’s car and damaging state property.

The national Indigenous federation CONAIE presented a contrasting account of the events through social media.

CONAIE denounced what it described as orchestrated violence against protesters who had mobilized for Noboa’s arrival.

The Indigenous organization claimed elderly women were among those attacked during what it called brutal police and military action.

At least five individuals were arbitrarily detained according to CONAIE’s statement on platform X.

The federation shared video footage showing a traditionally dressed woman being escorted by four masked police officers.

CONAIE has maintained strike action for sixteen days protesting the government’s elimination of diesel subsidies.

Protesters have organized marches and road blockades arguing the measure will significantly increase living costs.

Noboa signed the executive decree eliminating fuel subsidies in mid-September to address government finances.

The administration implemented emergency measures in several provinces to maintain public order.

Government officials defend the subsidy removal as necessary to free up approximately $1.1 billion annually.

Officials state these funds have already begun redistribution as compensation payments to affected groups.

Small-scale farmers and transportation workers are receiving direct payments to offset the policy change.

Noboa secured reelection in April and has frequently granted emergency powers to security forces.

The president has maintained a tough-on-crime approach throughout his administration.

Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo shared an image of Noboa standing beside his damaged vehicle.

Loffredo declared that nothing would stop the president or the country from moving forward.

The presidency released video footage showing protesters throwing rocks alongside the roadway.

Additional images published by the presidency revealed vehicles with smashed windows and severely cracked windshields.

International condemnation followed the attack from several Central American governments.

Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama expressed concern over the violent incident.

Separate protests occurred in Quito where approximately 200 people demonstrated against Noboa’s government.

Police contained the peaceful march in the capital without further incident. – Reuters