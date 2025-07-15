Egypt grand museum delay impacts tourism revival hopes

CAIRO: The much-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum has been postponed yet again, dealing a blow to local businesses and tourism operators banking on a surge in visitors. Originally scheduled for early July 2025, the museum’s full launch has been pushed to the final quarter of the year, leaving many in the industry scrambling to adjust.

Souvenir shop owner Mona had invested heavily in renovations and stock, expecting a flood of tourists. “I had bet everything on this opening,“ she said, standing near her shop close to the Giza pyramids. The museum, set to display treasures like Tutankhamun’s artifacts, was projected to draw up to five million visitors annually, revitalizing Egypt’s struggling tourism sector.

Tour agencies have already felt the impact. Nadine Ahmed, a travel agent, noted cancellations and financial losses. “We planned our entire summer and fall packages around the museum opening,“ she said. “Now, we’re dealing with refunds and rerouted tours.”

The museum, two decades in development, has faced repeated setbacks—political instability, economic crises, and the pandemic. Vendors like Mohamed Mamdouh Khattab expanded operations in anticipation. “The opening is a key milestone,“ he said, highlighting its importance for Egypt’s tourism-dependent economy.

Tourism contributes roughly 10% of Egypt’s workforce, but the sector has suffered from past disruptions. Despite recent recovery signs—3.9 million tourists in early 2025, a 25% increase—the delay threatens momentum.

Economist Ragui Assaad emphasized the museum’s potential to boost foreign earnings, calling it a better investment than other megaprojects. Meanwhile, businesses like Mona’s brace for continued uncertainty. “There were days when I sold just one bracelet,“ she recalled, longing for the return of bustling tourism. - AFP