Egypt prepares fuel trucks for Gaza amid critical shortages

AIRO: Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported on Sunday that two fuel trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza. This comes months after Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of goods and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The enclave’s health ministry has repeatedly warned that fuel shortages are severely disrupting hospital operations. Without adequate fuel, critical medical services, including power for life-saving equipment, remain at risk.

As of now, there has been no immediate confirmation on whether the trucks have successfully crossed into Gaza. The delivery, if completed, could provide temporary relief to the struggling healthcare system. - Reuters