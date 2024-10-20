Eighth Saudi relief plane with aid for the Lebanese people arrives in Beirut

BEIRUT: The eighth Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), arrived Sunday at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Lebanon, carrying food, shelter and medical supplies.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the assistance, under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is in keeping with Saudi Arabia’s historic role in supporting the brotherly Lebanese people in times of crisis.

- Bernama, SPA