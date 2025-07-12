Emergency vaccines cut deaths by 60% in disease outbreaks: study

GENEVA: Emergency vaccinations during outbreaks of diseases like cholera, Ebola, and measles have slashed deaths by nearly 60% over the past 25 years, according to a new study.

The research also estimates that a similar number of infections were prevented, while generating billions in economic benefits.

The study, backed by the Gavi vaccine alliance and conducted with Australia’s Burnet Institute, marks the first comprehensive assessment of emergency immunisation efforts on public health and global security. Gavi chief Sania Nishtar stated, “For the first time, we are able to comprehensively quantify the benefit, in human and economic terms, of deploying vaccines against outbreaks of some of the deadliest infectious diseases.”

Published in the *British Medical Journal (BMJ) Global Health*, the study analysed 210 outbreaks of cholera, Ebola, measles, meningitis, and yellow fever across 49 lower-income countries from 2000 to 2023. The findings showed vaccination reduced infections and deaths by nearly 60% overall, with even higher impacts for specific diseases—yellow fever deaths dropped by 99%, and Ebola fatalities fell by 76%.

Emergency vaccination also curbed the spread of outbreaks, preventing wider transmission. Economically, the immunisation efforts saved an estimated $32 billion by averting deaths and disability-related losses. However, researchers noted this figure likely underestimates total savings, as it excludes outbreak response costs and broader socio-economic disruptions.

The study follows a WHO warning in April about rising outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases due to misinformation and reduced international aid. Gavi, which vaccinates over half the world’s children, is seeking new funding after the US announced it would withdraw support. - AFP