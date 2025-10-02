Erin Patterson to appeal mushroom murder conviction in Australia

SYDNEY: Convicted Australian murderer Erin Patterson will appeal her guilty verdict for killing three people with toxic mushrooms.

Her lawyer Richard Edney informed Victoria’s Supreme Court during an administrative hearing that Patterson intends to appeal against conviction.

Edney did not specify the grounds for the appeal during Thursday’s court proceedings.

Patterson’s legal team now has 28 days to file the necessary appeal documents with the court.

The 51-year-old received a life sentence last month but will become eligible for parole after serving 33 years.

Her defence team had previously argued for parole eligibility after 30 years due to the case’s notoriety forcing her into protective isolation.

Patterson consistently maintained throughout her two-month trial that the deadly beef Wellington dish was accidentally contaminated with death cap mushrooms.

A jury nevertheless found her guilty in July of murdering her estranged husband Simon’s parents Don and Gail Patterson along with his aunt Heather Wilkinson.

She was also convicted of attempting to murder Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson during the 2023 lunch at her Leongatha home.

Simon Patterson had been invited to the fatal meal but cancelled at the last minute citing discomfort about attending.

The couple were experiencing marital difficulties and disputing child support payments when the poisoning occurred.

Victim impact statements presented in August revealed the profound devastation caused by Patterson’s actions.

Survivor Ian Wilkinson described feeling only half alive without his wife Heather following the tragedy.

He told the court that the silence in their home serves as a constant reminder of his loss.

Death cap mushrooms reportedly possess a sweet taste despite containing deadly toxins and are easily mistaken for edible varieties. – AFP