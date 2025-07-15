Escalating violence against Palestinians in West Bank, UN reports

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office has reported a surge in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with increased killings, attacks, and harassment by Israeli settlers and security forces.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), stated, “Israeli settlers and security forces have intensified their killings, attacks and harassment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the past weeks.”

The OHCHR highlighted that approximately 30,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the northern West Bank since the Israeli military launched its “Iron Wall” operation. The office warned that these actions contribute to the unlawful annexation of Palestinian territory, violating international law.

Recent data reveals alarming trends. In June, the UN recorded the highest monthly number of Palestinian injuries in over two decades. Since January, there have been 757 settler attacks on Palestinians or their properties, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

The toll since October 7, 2023, stands at at least 964 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. In contrast, 53 Israelis have died in reported Palestinian attacks or armed clashes in the same region. - AFP