EU and US discuss increasing economic pressure on Russia over Ukraine

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed discussing enhanced economic pressure on Russia with US President Donald Trump during a Tuesday phone call.

Von der Leyen stated they explored strengthening joint efforts through additional measures against Russia concerning the Ukraine conflict.

The EU executive will soon propose a nineteenth sanctions package targeting Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This new package will include measures focusing on cryptocurrency transactions, banking institutions, and energy sectors.

Trump has insisted that allies cease purchasing Russian oil before he implements further punishments against Moscow.

The US president also advised imposing tariffs on China as part of broader economic pressure strategies.

The 27-nation European Union previously banned most Russian oil imports following the 2022 invasion.

Current EU plans aim to completely phase out all Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027.

Von der Leyen indicated Brussels intends to accelerate this timeline for eliminating Russian fossil fuel imports.

She emphasized that Russia’s war economy relies heavily on fossil fuel revenues financing continued bloodshed in Ukraine.

The European Commission will formally propose expediting the phase-out of Russian fossil imports to disrupt this funding mechanism. – AFP