EU expected to agree easing sanctions on Syria

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers are set to give a green light on Monday to easing the bloc’s sanctions on Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, diplomats said.

Europe is keen to help the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country and build bridges with its new leadership after the end of the Assad family’s five-decade rule.

But there are worries among some EU countries about moving too fast to embrace the new Islamist-led rulers in Damascus.

The 27-nation EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the government of Assad and broad swathes of Syria’s economy during its civil war.

Diplomats said Friday that foreign ministers should give the go-ahead at a meeting in Brussels for work to start on suspending some of the measures.

Officials said any easing of sanctions would be “reversible” as the EU seeks to keep leverage on Syria’s leaders to follow through on promises for an inclusive transition.

“There is a consensus on suspending sanctions in the energy and transport sectors,“ one EU diplomat said.

But the diplomat said there was still no agreement on lifting sanctions on the banking sector over worries by some states about potential “terrorist financing”.

“What we want is to give a strong political signal that sanctions will be lifted because it’s time for the country to be rehabilitated,“ a high-ranking EU official said.

“But at the same time, there are a lot of uncertainties on the governance of Syria.”

Syria’s new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the Islamist group he led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remain under EU sanctions.

Diplomats said there was still no discussion about lifting those designations, as with others on the Assad regime.

The transitional government in Damascus has been lobbying to have sanctions lifted by the international community as it seeks to rebuild the shattered country.