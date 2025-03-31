EU open to 'compromise' on US tariffs, says Scholz

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said the EU would respond firmly to tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump but stressed the bloc was also open to compromise.

“It is clear that we, as the European Union... will react clearly and decisively to the United States’ tariff policy,“ Scholz said ahead of the opening of a trade fair in Hanover.

But the bloc was “always and at all times firmly prepared to work for compromise and cooperation”, he said.

“I say to the US: Europe's goal remains cooperation. But if the US leaves us no choice, as with the tariffs on steel and aluminium, we will respond as a united European Union,“ Scholz said.

Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on the United States' allies and adversaries, including a 25-percent levy on auto imports starting next week.

A 25-percent US tariff on steel and aluminium from around the world came into effect in mid-March, with EU countermeasures set to begin in April.

As a major car manufacturer and exporter, Germany could be hit particularly hard by the auto tariffs and they were the subject of a visit to Washington by Finance Minister Joerg Kukies last week.

Germany has vowed a tough response to the tariffs, with a government spokesman insisting that “nothing is off the table”.

However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni struck a more conciliatory tone on Saturday, calling for a “reasoned” approach to the escalating dispute.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also previously said she “deeply” regretted the US auto tariffs and the EU would “continue to seek negotiated solutions”.

Scholz on Sunday also insisted Canada was an independent country, responding to repeated comments by Trump that it should become the 51st US state.

“Canada is a proud, independent nation, Canada has friends all over the world and especially here in Germany and Europe,“ he said at the Hanover trade fair.

Canada is a special guest at the event, which officially opens on Monday.