EU-US trade statement delayed over digital rules dispute, FT reports

BRUSSELS: The European Union is resisting US attempts to target its digital regulations as both sides finalise a delayed trade statement, according to the Financial Times.

Disagreements over “non-tariff barriers,“ including EU digital rules, are stalling the joint declaration, EU officials told the newspaper.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report, and the EU, White House, and State Department have yet to comment.

The statement was initially expected shortly after the July deal announcement by EU President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump.

The July agreement imposed a 15% tariff on most EU goods, halving the initially proposed rate and preventing a wider trade war.

Washington seeks concessions on the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which it claims restricts free speech and burdens US tech firms, the FT reported.

The EU insists that relaxing the DSA, designed to combat illegal online content, is non-negotiable.

The bloc had expected Trump to reduce EU car export tariffs from 27.5% to 15% by August 15, but this may now wait until the statement is finalised. - Reuters