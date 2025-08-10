European leaders push for pressure on Russia before Trump-Putin summit

KYIV: European leaders called for more pressure on Russia ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The meeting, set for Alaska this Friday, aims to resolve the Ukraine war but has raised concerns over potential territorial concessions.

Trump hinted at possible land swaps but provided no details, sparking unease among Kyiv and its allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected surrendering land, stating, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”

He stressed that any peace deal excluding Ukraine would undermine stability.

In a joint statement, European leaders emphasised diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia as essential for peace.

The statement was signed by leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, Finland, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

They insisted negotiations must begin from the current frontline and safeguard Ukraine’s security interests.

National security advisors from key allies, including the US and EU, met in Britain to align strategies before the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that Ukraine’s future must involve Ukrainians and European participation.

Zelensky, in his address, demanded an “honest end” to the war, placing responsibility on Russia to cease hostilities.

Previous talks between Russia and Ukraine have failed, prolonging a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Putin has refused direct talks with Zelensky, complicating peace efforts.

The Alaska summit marks the first meeting between sitting US and Russian presidents since 2021.

Zelensky noted the location’s distance from the war, calling it symbolic yet detached from Ukraine’s suffering.

The Kremlin defended the choice, citing shared economic interests in the Arctic region.

Russia has invited Trump for a reciprocal visit, signalling potential further engagement.

Meanwhile, fighting continues, with drone strikes and civilian casualties reported in Kherson.

Russian forces claimed advances in Donetsk, a region Moscow illegally annexed in 2022.

Kyiv remains firm in rejecting Russian territorial claims but acknowledges diplomacy as the path to reclaim lost land. - AFP